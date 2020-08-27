Following revelations that CiSCA Boss Bishop John Mambo, masquerading as a civil society activist is indeed a full time UPND cadre who is involved in active political campaigns, we are calling on him resign from his position immediately even though the organisation is an appendage of the Opposition Party.

We have previously warned against political stooges, irrespective of age, hiding behind the cloak of CSOs that it is just a matter of time before they can be exposed.

It does not surprise us that CiSCA has come to this today because we have always known that its an organisation serving the interests and agenda of the opposition and those hiring them for regime change purposes.

It is however sad that regime change elements supporting the UPND have resolved to use and embarrass senior citizens who must ordinarily be above partisan politics.

We do not need to be rocket scientists to warn that what has happened to CiSCA today will happen to our grandfathers in OCIDA for they serve the same masters. We know who has donated printers to OCIDA stationed at some so-called political activist’s residence.

Since CiSCA wants to pretend that it is not a project of the UPND, we are demanding that Bishop John Mambo resigns from his position immediately.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters