BISHOP MUSUSU DISAPPOINTED WITH FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU,PF FOR BOYCOTTING THANKS GIVING PRAYERS.

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Bishop Paul Mususu has expressed disappointed by the former President Edgar Lungu and the PF party’s decision to boycott the National Ecumenical Thanks Giving Service for peaceful Elections held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross to which they were invited.

In his homily , Bishop Mususu said the service was meant to thank God for a peaceful electoral transition and not to celebrate elections as was perceived by those that turned down their invitations.

Bishop Mususu said he agreed with sentiments by those that had boycotted the elections, that the election was not fair, arguing however that the election was not fair because a life was lost but also that some contenders campaign space was restricted.