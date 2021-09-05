The Bishops Council of Zambia (BCZ) said its disappointed in the manner the new president HH has chosen to ran the affairs of the country by delaying to appoint cabinet ministers, replacing Permanent Secretaries and District Commissioners. Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, BCZ General Secretary, Bishop Abel Kaela, said the continued delay by the President to appoint his ministers was negatively affecting the delivery of government services to the citizens. He said the church was concerned that cabinet was working with only the President, Vice President and Minister of Finance.

He said while the church understands that the President was being careful in choosing his cabinet to ensure balanced representation, the process should be speeded up to allow those who would be appointed to get to work.

Bishop Kaela said the church expected a balanced cabinet that would comprise the experienced, women and youths.

He said while the citizens were calling on the President to appoint more youths to cabinet, it was important for the country to have a mixed cabinet as soon as possible that would deliver to the best expectation of all Zambians.

“We are calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to quickly appoint his cabinet so that his Government can start full implementation of the promises made to Zambians”, he said.

Since he was sworn in as President on August 24, Mr Hichilema has only appointed one cabinet minister in charge of finance, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane. And despite calls from various stake holders to quickly appoint new cabinet, replace Permanent Secretaries and District Commissioners, the President has chosen to work with President Lungu’s men and women forsaking qualified people that have been supporting him since 2006.