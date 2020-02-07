BISWELL AND NYELA ARE MENTAL PATIENTS DESERVING TO BE DISREGARDED AND TREATED AS SUCH.*

_James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President_

*Last tribal kicks of dieing pf horses*

Those with divine eyes can see clearly that both Nyela and Biwell are both mentally and spiritually challenged.

After loosing the do-as-I-say powers, the nation must expect worse versions of the Nyela, Biswell, chainama and satanic tribalism from the PF.

_Ba PF nomba, bali nge Sabi lyabula umuma. Naba pelelwa, namano nayapela_ .

Biswell thought he could use his untraceable money to buy political position and prominence. He went to the upnd, with money like dust and embarked on dishing money like dust. He wanted the upnd to overlook the sacrifices of 20 years and pay attention and allegiance to him. Just because he came with untraceable money.

He spent so many years in south Africa accumulating untraceable money so that if ever he got back to Zambia with this untraceable money he can buy political prominence from any political party.

President HH is too intelligent.

Biswell went round to look for ifipuba finankwe. And since ifipuba fyaba available like dust, he found his place.

_I am happy that some very important friends of mine in the upnd listened when I advised that since there are a lot of Sangomas in South Africa, let Biswell be treated with salt pinch_ .

*HH WILL RULE REGARDLESS OF THE PF / EDGAR TRIBALISTIC SATANISM*

You are too late king Biswell Mutale. You are too late Chanda Nyela.

Even if you spoke from your armpits against HH and our tonga Brothers you are just wasting your time.

100s of thousands of poor and oppressed people are converting to HH on daily basis.

Your induced cost of living for the masses is now the conduit for people to seek security under HH.

All professionals and academicians and nurses and teachers are just glued to the calendar which is ticking towards 2021.

All western and all civilised nations of the world are with President HH. Who can remain with thieves and support thieves anyway? You are gone.

Whether you will hire 1million pf members to insult President HH and tonga brothers and sisters, that would interest us only in so far as we know that HH is the next President. Otherwise that tribalistic Satanism of the pf is of no interest.

You can send nyela and biswell to issues criminal tribal remarks against President HH. That to us is of no interest. What is of interest to us is only in so far as this seer 1 pf satanic tribalism exists only in the minds of a few pf tribal idiots.

If you call yourself a president, a humble president for that matter. Then you watch as the nation degenerates to a level of pf tribal stupidity, idiocy and foolishness? Awe mukwaiii.

Next Republican President of Zambia, HH, ignore pf tribal idiots. Its darkest before dawn but we are standing with u everyday.

Biswell has invested his untraceable money in South Africa. In case of a civil strife, he can catch the first flight to Jo’burg and enjoy his coffee, while brothers here remain braii-ing each other. Yes. Biswell is foolish. But the most foolish is those pf top white collar idiots who are refusing to guide him, or condemn him, even when we have our ministry for national guidance.

I met Nyela after he called me from the window of his Prado, along the Cairo road opposite president Sata’s former central Park office. That was early last year. Nyela told me that he is the one who facilitates funding for all political parties. He named all the parties that he funds using untraceable money from statehouse.

He believed that could interest me and become his tail like Peter Chanda, and follow and worship him every hour. He gave me a business card which am still keeping, so that I can him njala ikaninyomkola.

Which normal person makes a decision while hungry?

*James Lukuku is a writer and Party President at Republican Progressive Party*

[email protected]