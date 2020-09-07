BITTER LESSON: Chitambala Mwewa Loses Lucrative Deal Over Social Media ‘Fight’ With Tayali

Chitambala Mwewa, popularly known as Simon Mwewa Lane (SML), has shared on his Facebook page how he lost out a lucrative business deal due to his unnecessary exchange of words with politician Chilufya Tayali.

He shared this bitter lesson on his Facebook page:

CORPORATE BRANDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Last month, I had a meeting with a huge international company. They wanted to do some business with me on SMLtv but they needed to vet me first [ meaning they had to make sure that I was legit ] I was supposed to sign a very lucrative ONE year contract with them and things were looking good…I was excited and geared.

After two weeks they called me back and said, “Mr. Mwewa, everything is cool but our brand CANNOT be associated with the beef you have with a certain man on Facebook…so at this time, I’m afraid we can’t collaborate”

After that phone call, I learned a valuable lesson…FACEBOOK IS FOR MAKING MONEY AND PROTECTING YOUR BRAND.

SML