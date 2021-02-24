By Precious Muyunda Private CIC reporter

SOUTHERN-MONZE

BIZWEL MUTALE ABANDONS PF SUPPORTERS IN MONZE.

PF Supporters this evening were abandoned by PF Official in Monze after Bizwel Mutale addressed a poorly attended rally.

Hungry and angry PF Supporters were left like chicks , Mutale left immediately after discrediting UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Supporters are currently stuck at Road House since morning without anything to eat.

Others are heard saying will not vote for PF because they are bunch of thieves who do not dersever to be voted for.

Some are saying they used their monies to ferry village Headmen from various parts of Monze District to be attended to Mr. Mutale.

Confusion have erupted as some who are insulting Mr. Mutale while others are defending Mr. Mutale for his wrong doing.

Some have complained that they did not receive any party regia…….

The story continues the question remains how will these people get bag to there places this time!!

Invited Journalists are also heard complaining there were not given transport refund.

CIC private reporter is at Roadhouse.

CIC PRESS TEAM