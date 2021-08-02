BIZWELL MUTALE CASTIGATES UPND FOR THE GRUESOME MURDER OF PF MEMBERS

…….says they have resorted to violence because they don’t stand a chance to win elections

Lusaka…Sunday, August 1, 2021(Smart Eagles)

Ruling Patriotic Front Member of the National Mobilization Committee Mr Bizwell Mutale has castigated the opposition UPND Leader for being silent over the death of two members of the ruling party.

Danny Kasongo and Teddy, both members of the ruling party were yesterday killed in Kanyama by UPND thugs.

Speaking when he visited the family of the late Kasongo today, Mr Mutale said after donating 10 bags of meali meal that the late was killed by the said thugs for simply belonging to the ruling party.

He explained that unlike the opposition UPND, members of the ruling party have been peaceful following the signing on the peace accord ahead of the polls.

Mr Mutale said the opposition party has resorted to violence because they are aware that they are losing the elections.

“The death of Danny was not an accident. It was total murder. They knew that he was a PF member and they went and murdered him based on that….We are concerned as a party, we are concerned as a country,” he said.

“PF did not retaliate, not even throwing a stone because we want to adhere to the peace accord that was signed at Mulungushi. To date, our opposition leader (Hakainde Hichilema) has failed to denounce violence, even in this kind of the tragedy.”

He mentioned that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu uses every opportunity to denounce violence, something that Mr Hichilema fails to do.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been using every platform to denounce violence, something Hichilema is failing to do. This is terrorism,” he said.

“The opposition have no chance in this country to win the election. President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has maintained peace and he is winning this election. The blood for those that have died at the hands of the UPND have given us direction.”

Meanwhile, Mutale has encourage the family to be strong adding that the party is with them.

“We are with you and we are not leaving you alone. You are part of the big family, the PF,” he said.

“What has happened won’t just go down like this. When one goes down we all go down and we stand together. Touch one of us you touch all of us. This is the country that is One Zambia One Nation. Blood will not spill for one to take power in this country.”

And Gift Kasonde, the immediate elder brother to the deceased said Danny was not just a member of the ruling party but also a bread winner.

He however called on government to handle the ‘painful’ murder case diligently.

Mr Kasonde added that government and the party should intervene to ensure that dependants for the deceased continue receiving the necessary help.

He also commended the ruling party for the love and care they have showed.

