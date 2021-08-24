Patriotic Front -PF- member of the national mobilization committee BIZWELL MUTALE has written to President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA offering himself to be part of the new government’s development agenda.
Mr. MUTALE has since endorsed Mr. HICHILEMA’s aspirations and expressed his willingness to contribute to any action in the direction of national development and unity.
In a letter dated 23rd August 2021 addressed to the President elect, Mr. MUTALE also expressed his confidence in Mr. HICHILEMA’s leadership to execute his duties as Head of State.
Mr. MUTALE, who is also former UPND South African Chairperson, has further assured the President elect of his readiness to work with him.
