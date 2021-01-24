Bizwell Mutale moves to uproot unpopular Nkandu Luo, promises quality leadership

BUSINESSMAN Bizwell Mutale has revealed his intentions to wrestle Lusaka’s Munali Constituency parliamentary representation from Professor Nkandu Luo who has lost favor from residents.

Prof Luo won the vote in 2016 but voters remain largely unsatisfied with her performance although the minsiter of Livestock and Fisheries has shown interest in recontesting the seat.

But Mutale believes time has come for Munali to exchange mediocre and non performing leadership for quality representation for the Constituency to see development.

Mutale said once elected, he would deliver development according to the aspiration of the people.

Speaking when he interacted with residents of Mutendere Compound yesterday, the PF Mobilisation Committee member said people of Munali had endured suffering since UNIP left Government because of “poor representation in Parliament”.

Mutale said to demonstrate his commitment to the welfare of the people of Munali, he had already started working on several projects even before he was adopted as a candidate by the ruling party.

“I will change Munali constituency to make it a better place for the residents who have for long time lacked good representation in Parliament,” he said.

Mutale said to him expirienced mattered less as long as he had the desire to work work with people and bring development to Munali.

He called on Munali residents to rally behind his candidature so that together, they could develop the area.

“There so many butterflies who will come to you to seek your approval but it’s up to you the people to choose the right candidate who will represent your interest in Parliament,” said Mutale.

Kalemba