By: G. JEFF HADENDA in Choma.

BLOCKING HH TO MOURN HIS COUNTERPART, IS PUTTING A LAST NAIL ON PF’s OWN COFFIN

_Ba PF, soon after this August 2021 Elections, your daily bread will be coming from the garbage. For any sane person, it has been evidenced today that the blocking of the UPND President – Hakainde Hichilema to go to Kitwe is a confirmation that Edgar and his PF don’t underplay the influence of HH Presidency thereby, PF putting the last nail on their own Coffin. HH is a man who matters a lot then. They see him equal if not above Edgar. If he was a nobody to them (PF), they wouldn’t mind his doing and dwellings. He is thus their huge project. HH is bigger than we all thought.

_By being blocked, I am abundantly persuaded that he made no political loss at all, rather a gain. I know soon, he will go there and you will tell me what kind of reception un-hired supporters will give him. The increasing appetite for PF to hold on to Power has become a detriment to their own existence. Time is the Mater._

CIC PRESS TEAM