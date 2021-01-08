By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copperbelt Province ~ Kalulushi.

BLOCKING HH WAS UNTHINKABLE ACT AND POLITICAL PHOBIA ~ Banda Sakanya

Who doesn’t know that HH was blocked?

Who doesn’t know that out of fear ECL blocked HH?

The blocking of HH from attending the burial for the late Provincial Youth Chairman Mr. Manenga was unthinkable and political phoebia.

WHY UNTHINKABLE?

It is unthinkable because it has never been heard off of one being blocked from attending the funeral. Politically HH was Manenga’s father and there was no way HH could have been blocked from attending his sons burial.

There was no thinkable reason for cancellation of the flight according to the pilots that were instructed by the authority in governance not to fly. All the flights to Ndola were cancelled.

POLITICAL PHOEBIA

The welcome HH received during the burial of late Chief Fungulwe on the Copperbelt in Lufwanyama weeks ago and lately in Solwezi, has left ECL politically dazed resulting in blocking HH from attending Manenga’s funeral.

ECL knew that allowing HH will completely swallow PF’s image.

ECL should be ashamed in the manner he is treating HH.

What God has predestined, no man can change its cause, and HH has been predestined to rule and ECL will not change that cause.

Seeking public office is not criminality and therefore ECL should stop henceforth the politics of fear and hatred.

Blocking and mistreating HH is simply one way in which he is undermining his leadership as a President.