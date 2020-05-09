PRESS STATEMENT

Contact: UPND Lusaka District deputy youth spokesperson, Emison Ng’andu

+260976423380/0977780397

Email: [email protected]

BLOCKING OF UPND KABWATA CONSTITUENCY COVID-19 DONATIONS BY MILES SAMPA MUST BE CONDEMNED

Lusaka (8th May, 2020) – What happened today in Kabwata Constituency is a sad reading and must be condemned by all well meaning Zambians. The blocking of Covid-19 donations in Kabwata Constituency by PF Mayor Miles Sampa points out to one thing – PF do not care about poor Zambians. They don’t care even if the citizens die of Corona Virus!

As UPND youths in Lusaka District, we are disappointed with the actions of Miles Sampa, the mayor of Lusaka. In a time when we need to come together as Zambians and fight a common enemy (Corona), Miles wants to put in politics! What justification can miles put here? How can a sane person really block someone who wants to help?

Covid-19 knows no colour, age or indeed someone’ status in society. This is the more reason world over, people have come together regardless of their political affiliations. So for Miles to block citizens from helping fellow citizens is a sad reality.

It’s shocking and baseless that today, Miles Sampa the mayor of Lusaka wants Kabwata Constituency UPND to donate to his office. Since when did it became normal for a citizen who wants to help a neighbor to do so through the office of the mayor?

What we expected from the Mayor was for him to commend the efforts being put in by the UPND in the fight against Covid-19. But we were wrong! All he sees is an opportunity to politic.

Unlike the PF, UPND is not using this pandemic to gain political mileage. From the word go, UPND has said and is on record that the party will not brand any face mask or anything that is meant for Covid-19 fight. The reason is simple, the party has said no to campaigns using this unfortunate pandemic.

As youths, we stand with Kabwata Constituency UPND’ stance that Covid-19 materials will not be donated to Miles’ office. And the reason is simple. PF have received so many donations but yet not even a single face mask has reached the people! This is what Miles wants and we will not allow it! All donations will go directly to the people.

Miles must be reminded that the people of Zambia are watching and come next year, they will speak through the ballot. People of Zambia knows who cares for their welfare.

© UPND MEDIA TEAM