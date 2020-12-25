By Sikaile Sikaile

BLOODY GAME PLAN OF LAUGHTER AND TEARS! HOW STATE HOUSE IS KILLING US

Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Presidency has been one long episode of horror, blood, laughter and tears in Zambia. Unlike a horror movie where scenes are mere acts of drama, the Zambian situation is a reality experience where lives are being lost permanently. The structures of government that should have provided security have gone rogue and turned against the citizens In our earlier communications we have bemoaned the death of our democratic identity and Economic buoyancy as a nation. Patriotic Front parliamentarians have issued bloody threats on the floor of the house without censure from the speaker. Ministers have threatened to break the bones of innocent citizens without so much as cough from a sitting President.

Anyone who has spoken for the voiceless has been targeted for execution or imprisonment.We have received bitter, ruthless attacks, life threatening and we remain on the most wanted list to this day for protecting decency and democracy.We are a hunted prey in our own country. For what? Not for anything other than our belief and confidence in an equitable Zambia for all.We warned about the disaster in our President and how the Presidency would eventually be eroded and lost. To day we stand vindicated. We have had the unwavering fortitude to stand in the way of the bullet for a better Zambia. We are neither fortunate nor intelligent to be alive in a regime that is bloody thirsty and has animated a trigger happy police force. This photos attached below brings out fresh memories of what some of us have seen behind the scene these are realities of what state house is doing.

The confusion in our country is not spontaneous. If one was to demand for any proof that we have a President, it would be easier to find a needle in a haystack than to present an operational evidence of a present and available President in Zambia. Our government is disjointed with each moron in government having extracted his chunk from the Presidential powers. We are a multi President nation governed by criminal elements some of them being well known criminals at international level in drug trafficking so on and so forth.We have had several incidents that have threatened to paralyse our nation in the past but Edgar has always remained in hibernation laughing and drinking at such critical times. Our country which was poised to attain middle income earning status has been backpeddles to a credit risky status. Edger and his minions have successfully doomed our nation to paupery, barbarism and a wilderness of institionalized brutality.

In civilised countries with leaders worth their sort, leaders offer leadership in a crisis. Just reflect on our social, Political and Economic quagmire, who would expect that characters like Innocent Kalimanshi would begin to communicate government performance notes to the public and command institutional authority.. Just review the disjointed cabinet. Who is President? Bowman Lusambo, Kampyongo or Given Lubinda? No Government before in any known history has been gripped with this combination of melodrama and mediocrity. For the entire rulership of Edgar Chagwa Lungu, things have been falling apart at a very alarming rate without any leadership internvetion.

This pathetic leadership has deployed more money and energy in finding excuses for everything that has failed in their management. How does a government blame the opposition for every failure including their own corrupt operations? We warned about the impending disaster but people accused us of being UPND cadres who are bitter. Our bitterness is has now and today been vindicated.

We have tried to be as objective and patriotic in our commentaries to simply present issues as they occur.Where are we today? What’s the explanation for loadshedding? What’s the explanation for our debt default. They PF could even lie to the Zambian through the vice President on the floor of the house that Zambia would not default. Where are we now? Where is our Kwacha? What more do we expect from this Government. We warned about the reckless arming of cadres and the unnecessary procurement of riot equipment. Even before the gunning down of Nsama and Joseph we warned that they will soon be field testing and displaying their fire power. Innocent blood spilt. Where are we now? The PF government knows that they can no longer engage in any policy debate to win the hearts of the Zambians. There only option is to unleash violence, distract the opposition, manipulate the voter process and doctor the outcome through ECZ so that they can stay in power. This is their bloody game of laughter which is creating a flood of years for the Zambians.

They have been shedding innocent blood and they will continue to do so until their grip on power is secured.

Their game plan is blood and laughter. That’s why Lungu continues to laugh even when two innocent lives are lost. He calls the citizens pawns in other people’s game. To him two lives are expendable pawns in his game. Zambians have been in tears throughout his tenure.

A bunch of hypocrites daily reciting Bible verse but devising bloody games using their riot equipment. Esther Katongo, Kampyongo, Tutwa Ngulube, Kakoma Kanganja warned. This were instructions from Lungu. No one would risk such a step without the blessing of Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

After giving them such evil directives, he left for a cooked up vacation and started waiting for the result and they delivered despite some targets like HH and his lawyers being missed.The security apparatus knew what to do. They did what they were commanded to do by their boss. Lungu was laughing in the control room as he eagerly watched the progression of scheme. That’s why he could laughingly say,” they were cautioned!

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist