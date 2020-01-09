By Barotseland Broadcasting Network

Reporter,

Brother Eric Shepard from AMERICA (bo Mubita), has told Barotseland Broadcasting Network (BBN), that he and his team loves the people of Barotseland so much and that in August this year he and his team will be coming to Barotseland for the commencement of projects.

Mr. Eric says reports indicating that Zambia’s home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has threatened to slap treason on the African Americans should they dare to come to Barotseland as false and not true. Mr Eric Shepard has stated that the Zambian government together with His Majesty the litunga (king) of Barotseland were supportive and have all welcomed the African Americans investments that are supposed to come to Barotseland.

There has been speculations on some online media that the Zambian government have blocked the African American investments and projects to Barotseland and that Zambia’s home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has threatened to arrest them with treason should they dare to come back to Barotseland.

In August last year the AFRICAN AMERICANS home coming team made a pilgrimage to Barotseland for the 400 years anniversary celebrations to mark the African American history (abolishment of slavery). While in Barotseland the African American team also laid a foundation stone at Sefula in Mongu for the construction of the Multi-Million dollars state of the Art Restoration Center Headquarters for Africa.

FILE PICTURE: Eric Antony Sheppard, President and Founder of The Diversity Restoration Solutions (DRS) Inc. – USA. In a program called Home Coming Project to help African- Americans trace their original roots, hundreds have been reportedly traced their roots to Barotseland and now working on an official coming.