Bob Marley and his entourage left Zimbabwe with a very dim view of the new rulers, his book The Untold Story , has revealed.

In an emotional narration after their performance at Zimbabwe’s Independence in April 1980 , they were treated badly and ZANU treated them as if they were small time backyard musicians.

Marley took it all in his stride.

The new rulers had not arranged accommodation for the Jamaicans regardless of Marley having forked out £100000 to hire a plane from London to transport the Musical gear.

There was No transport arranged for them to use locally.

They had to go to and from the gig in the back of a truck. After the show they were left to their own devices.

No transport to go back to Job Kadengu’s house where they initially stayed until they checked themselves into a local hotel.

The late Edgar Tekere was trying to bully them into doing shows around the country.

Bob Marley left abruptly when ZANU tried to force the Wailers into playing at a ZANU rally in Bulawayo. Marley’s publicist was accused of promoting Marley’s image as if he was bigger than Mugabe by Tekere.