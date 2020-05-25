By Patson Chilemba

Former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga says there is need for independent evaluation of Information minister Dora Siliya’s claims that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the announcement by Siliya that she had tested positive to Covid-19, Sichinga said he had difficulty trusting anything that came from President Edgar Lungu’s government.

Sichinga said this is the same government which recently received a Chinese delegation into the country, through the VIP section without conducting any checkups on them, including quarantining them, despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic started from that same country.

He said he therefore did not know what to make of Siliya’s announcement, whether it was true or was just merely attention seeking, and showing to the donor community that the pandemic in Zambia was serious and therefore warranting them to continue with their support.

“I have no idea whether she has Covid or not, whether she has contracted the virus or just attention seeking…whether this is an venue they are using to get donor donor support, I don’t know,” Sichinga said.

He said he also did not know whether Siliya was using this to draw attention away from Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, whom she has been holding the briefings with on the virus, after it was recently reported that he had been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on corruption allegations.

Sichinga therefore said there was need for an independent medical inquiry into Siliya’s claim, although he doubted whether the same inquiry would be independent.

He said there was a lot happening in the government circles to trust whatever was coming out of there, including the reported fights between Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu.

Sichinga said the whole trust question went beyond Siliya’s announcement, into other important matters like debt contraction, including the fact that gold was recently stolen from the very hands of the police.

He said he did know know what to believe from the government, whether the fight against the Covid-19 was being exaggerated to get more donor support or if in fact the tests and numbers being announced to the Zambian people were authentic.

“We are left to wonder what is true and what is untrue…the confidence in this government has been eroded. You can’t trust the government media, so it’s newspapers like yourself. I am unable to authenticate anything government says and I don’t trust government media because they are doing their bidding,” said Sichinga.