BOB SICHINGA’s INTERVIEWS ON DIAMOND TV.
Diamond – Mr Sichinga, what can you tell Government to do on loans?
Sichinga – Pay Back
Diamond – What is the immediate solution you can tell Government?
Sichinga – Pay Back
Diamond – But Mr Sichinga, you are not giving us an immediate solution
Sichinga – You are actually asking a wrong person… Ask that person they hired and paid $5million dollars
Diamond – But Mr Sichinga, as a Zambian, what is the immediate solution
SICHINGA – Pay Back.
DIAMOND – But Finance Minister says they don’t have money
SICHINGA – But they are buying a jet
DIAMOND – Do you think there is any other immediate solution
SICHINGA – Yes, let them bring back stolen money.
Bob is intelligent
pay back.
Prime TV presenters knew who to ask questions what questions and when to ask. I MISS PRIME TV.