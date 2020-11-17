ROBERT Sichinga

BOB SICHINGA’s INTERVIEWS ON DIAMOND TV.

Diamond – Mr Sichinga, what can you tell Government to do on loans?
Sichinga – Pay Back

Diamond – What is the immediate solution you can tell Government?
Sichinga – Pay Back

Diamond – But Mr Sichinga, you are not giving us an immediate solution
Sichinga – You are actually asking a wrong person… Ask that person they hired and paid $5million dollars

Diamond – But Mr Sichinga, as a Zambian, what is the immediate solution
SICHINGA – Pay Back.
DIAMOND – But Finance Minister says they don’t have money
SICHINGA – But they are buying a jet

DIAMOND – Do you think there is any other immediate solution
SICHINGA – Yes, let them bring back stolen money.

