Two of Uganda’s main opposition politicians, Bobi Wine and Kizza Besigye, agreed an alliance that could pose the biggest challenge yet to President Yoweri Museveni’s 34-year rule.

Wine, a musician and lawmaker whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, already declared his intention to challenge Museveni at the February elections. His People Power movement that groups politicians opposed to Museveni’s policies regardless of party affiliation will combine with Besigye’s People’s Government pressure group.

Along with other smaller parties, the two men will pursue “coordinated activities that show our displeasure,” Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesman of People Power, said Monday by phone. “The brutality and injustices of trumping over people’s rights have increased.”

Besigye has unsuccessfully run against Museveni in the last four presidential elections. Museveni, a 75-year former guerrilla leader who captured power in January 1986, is eligible to seek re-election after lawmakers in 2017 abolished an age limit for a presidential candidate.