LIVE ELECTION UPDATE
Bobi Wine Leads Museveni by Far in Uganda Elections as Voting Closes🇺🇬
————————————————————-
By Mainda Simataa | #TeamBobiZambia
————————————————————-
NUP Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has taken a very aggressive head-start as results start to come in from the controversial elections who’s polls closed at 18:00 Central African Time.
At St. Francis polling station in the capital Kampala, here’s how it looks:
Bobi Wine 462
Museveni 65
The rest 4
Expert analysts say Bobi has to keep up an over 50% margin lead at all times in the cities before dynamics shift in favor of Museveni when numbers start coming from his rural/rigging strongholds.
We’ll keep you posted right here until Bobi is declared youngest President in Africa at 38 years.
#EyesonUganda
#WeAreRemovingADictator
#teamBobiWineZambia
By CIC International Affairs.
RESULTS OF UGANDA ELECTIONS COMING IN TO CIC VIA OUR UAE CORRESPONDENCE.
KAMULI DISTRICT.
KBS Polli station
Bobi Wine 126
Museveni 65
Water supply PS
Bobi Wine 185
Museveni 84
Post Office PS
Bobi Wine 193
Museveni 86
St Mark PS
Bobi Wine 113
Museveni 71
TOTAL
BOBI WINE 617
MUSEVENI 306.
Will keep you updated as more results comes.
#UgandaDecides2021
#ResultsUgandaDecide2021
CIC PRESS TEAM
By CIC International Affairs.
RESULTS OF UGANDA ELECTIONS COMING IN TO CIC VIA OUR UAE CORRESPONDENCE.
MANSA 2 POLLING.
BOBI WINE 1580
MUSEVENI 305
KABOWA LUBANGA
BOBI WINE 330
MUSEVENI 83
KISAASI
BOBI WINE 261
MUSEVENI 101
MBARARA
BOBI WINE 48
MUSEVENI 50
NAKIVUBI BLUE
BOBI WINE 36
MUSEVENI 30 (still counting )
MUKALAZI KAZO
BOBI WINE 735
MUSEVENI 134
KILOKOLE ZONE
BOBI WINE 2,043
MUSEVENI 358
#ugandavotes2021
#UGA
CIC PRESS TEAM
By CIC International Affairs.
UGANDA ELECTIONS COMING IN TO CIC VIA OUR UAE CORRESPONDENCE.
KIRUHURA DISTRICT
Karo high school Polling station( Museveni’s home polling station)
Museveni – 774
Bobi wine – 00
Others – 00
#UgVotes202
By CIC International Affairs.
ALL BOBI WINE POLLING AGENTS CHASED AND ARRESTED FROM COUNTING THE VOTES.
NUP presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Sentamu Robert says his polling agents have been arrested in Lwengo, Amuria, Kwania, Napak, Lira, Karenga, Kitagwenda, Ntungamo Rushenyi, Kotido, Rubanda, Bududa, Kashari among others. He urges his supporters to be more vigilant as the party’s agents are out of action.
#Ugvotes2021
By CIC International Affairs.
RESULTS OF UGANDA ELECTIONS COMING IN TO CIC VIA OUR UAE CORRESPONDENCE.
BOBI WINE HUMILIATES MUSEVENI IN KYAGULANYI DISTRICT HIS DISTRICT NAME.
Tororo Polling Station
Bobi Wine 15,231
Museveni 2,341
Jinja Polling Station A and B
Bobi Wine 19,376
Museveni 306
Kayirikiti in Masaka city
Bobi Wine 1,551
Museveni 236
Butambala Kyagulanyi
Bobi Wine 5,000
Museveni 4
Buyengo Kyagulanyi
Bobi Wine 193
Museveni 93
Bwaise Kyagulanyi
Bobi Wine 200
Museveni 0
Nakaloke Kyagulanyi
Bobi Wine 292
Museveni 101
Kasambaya Kyagulanyi
Bobi Wine 357
Museveni 54
TOTAL
BOBI WINE 42,200
MUSEVENI 3,135.
CIC PRESS TEAM