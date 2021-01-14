LIVE ELECTION UPDATE

Bobi Wine Leads Museveni by Far in Uganda Elections as Voting Closes🇺🇬

By Mainda Simataa | #TeamBobiZambia

NUP Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has taken a very aggressive head-start as results start to come in from the controversial elections who’s polls closed at 18:00 Central African Time.

At St. Francis polling station in the capital Kampala, here’s how it looks:

Bobi Wine 462

Museveni 65

The rest 4

Expert analysts say Bobi has to keep up an over 50% margin lead at all times in the cities before dynamics shift in favor of Museveni when numbers start coming from his rural/rigging strongholds.

We’ll keep you posted right here until Bobi is declared youngest President in Africa at 38 years.

By CIC International Affairs.

RESULTS OF UGANDA ELECTIONS COMING IN TO CIC VIA OUR UAE CORRESPONDENCE.

KAMULI DISTRICT.

KBS Polli station

Bobi Wine 126

Museveni 65

Water supply PS

Bobi Wine 185

Museveni 84

Post Office PS

Bobi Wine 193

Museveni 86

St Mark PS

Bobi Wine 113

Museveni 71

TOTAL

BOBI WINE 617

MUSEVENI 306.

Will keep you updated as more results comes.

By CIC International Affairs.

RESULTS OF UGANDA ELECTIONS COMING IN TO CIC VIA OUR UAE CORRESPONDENCE.

MANSA 2 POLLING.

BOBI WINE 1580

MUSEVENI 305

KABOWA LUBANGA

BOBI WINE 330

MUSEVENI 83

KISAASI

BOBI WINE 261

MUSEVENI 101

MBARARA

BOBI WINE 48

MUSEVENI 50

NAKIVUBI BLUE

BOBI WINE 36

MUSEVENI 30 (still counting )

MUKALAZI KAZO

BOBI WINE 735

MUSEVENI 134

KILOKOLE ZONE

BOBI WINE 2,043

MUSEVENI 358

By CIC International Affairs.

UGANDA ELECTIONS COMING IN TO CIC VIA OUR UAE CORRESPONDENCE.

KIRUHURA DISTRICT

Karo high school Polling station( Museveni’s home polling station)

Museveni – 774

Bobi wine – 00

Others – 00

By CIC International Affairs.

ALL BOBI WINE POLLING AGENTS CHASED AND ARRESTED FROM COUNTING THE VOTES.

NUP presidential candidate Kyagulanyi Sentamu Robert says his polling agents have been arrested in Lwengo, Amuria, Kwania, Napak, Lira, Karenga, Kitagwenda, Ntungamo Rushenyi, Kotido, Rubanda, Bududa, Kashari among others. He urges his supporters to be more vigilant as the party’s agents are out of action.

RESULTS OF UGANDA ELECTIONS COMING IN TO CIC VIA OUR UAE CORRESPONDENCE.

BOBI WINE HUMILIATES MUSEVENI IN KYAGULANYI DISTRICT HIS DISTRICT NAME.

Tororo Polling Station

Bobi Wine 15,231

Museveni 2,341

Jinja Polling Station A and B

Bobi Wine 19,376

Museveni 306

Kayirikiti in Masaka city

Bobi Wine 1,551

Museveni 236

Butambala Kyagulanyi

Bobi Wine 5,000

Museveni 4

Buyengo Kyagulanyi

Bobi Wine 193

Museveni 93

Bwaise Kyagulanyi

Bobi Wine 200

Museveni 0

Nakaloke Kyagulanyi

Bobi Wine 292

Museveni 101

Kasambaya Kyagulanyi

Bobi Wine 357

Museveni 54

TOTAL

BOBI WINE 42,200

MUSEVENI 3,135.

