Uganda police said Tuesday that they have credible information that the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine plans to stage his own abduction after casting his vote on Thursday.

Speaking at the police headquarters in Naguru, the Force’s spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said Bobi Wine will possibly hide at an embassy (that he did not name) on Thursday after casting his vote.

“He will thereafter allege through his NUP networks and bloggers, that he has been kidnapped by state operatives,” Mr Enanga said.

The intention, according to the police, is to incite the public and cause violence. Enanga pointed out the recent Kampala riots following the arrest of Kyagulanyi in November 2020 which led to the deaths of over 30 people saying that the candidate intends to incite another wave of these.

“We want to inform the public that this is a tactic that we strongly condemn and issue a strong warning to the perpetrators,” Enanga said.

The spokesperson made the remarks while briefing the nation on what security institutions expect to be the behavior of voters during the elections.

Among the basic rules Enanga shared was the issues of political attire. The Police spokesperson has made it clear that political attire is considered campaigning. As campaigning is illegal at polling centers, the police have asked that political attire will not be accepted at polling stations.

However, NUP spokesperson, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi when contacted, dismissed Enanga’s remarks as jokes.

“On that (planned kidnap), what I would say is that Ugandans should stop laughing at Enanga when he makes such comments. That man needs help and he should be taken to hospital and checked whether his head is upright. Honestly he needs immediate attention,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.