The National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Robert Kyagulanyi popularly referred to as Bobi Wine, has whitewashed President Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) council elections.

According to The Independent, NUP bagged 41 out of 44 council seats in the city, embarrassing the ruling outfit in the process.

The three other seats were secured by the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) associated with former presidential aspirant Kizza Besigye.

It was the first time in history that NRM and the Democratic Party (DP) failed to clinch a single seat in the council.

In the Lord Mayor elections, FDC candidate Erias Lukwago won by a landslide beating his closest challenger Nabillah Naggayi Sempala of NUP by 194, 592 to 60,082 votes.

Ugandan AfroBeat artist and musician Joseph Mayanja better known by the stage name Jose Chameleone, who ran as an independent candidate, came a distant fourth with 12,212 votes.

NUP bags all but one MP seats

Wine’s party also won all Member of Parliament seats in the capital except the Kampala Central Division which was taken by an independent candidate, Mohamed Nsereko.

Nakawa Division East constituency voted for NUP’s Ronald Balimwezo who got 31,263 votes beating Michael Kabaziguruka of FDC, Ruhindi Frederick of the ruling NRM, Charles Ronny Keeno of DP and a few independent aspirants.

In Western Nakawa, NUP’s Joel Ssenyonyi won by a landslide by 31,653 votes.

The NUP spokesperson floored Museveni’s candidate Margret Zziwa Nantongo and independent candidate Kenneth Paul Kakande.

Ssegonnyi who was a former NTV Uganda News anchor received the highest number of votes in all polling stations within his constituency.

Wine also received an overwhelming number of votes in Kampala as he secured 324,463 votes to incumbent Yoweri Museveni’s 105,385, although he lost in the national presidential tally.