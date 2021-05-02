Popular brand influencer, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky discloses that he has changed his male reproductive organ to that of a woman as he officially welcomes himself to womanhood.



The crossdresser who once announced plans to go for a facial feminization surgery to change his face entirely to that of a woman may have actually gone an extra mile to reach his feminine goal.

In a recent Instagram post, Bobrisky affirmed that he doesn’t have a male genital anymore but now have a female genital.

In his words;

“Thank God say I don turn my former thing to kpekus now, I don join womanhood. If you like to accuse me of rape I go just off my pant show them oga police say na kpekus there. No laugh please. my own kpekus make sense pass my fellow women own self.”