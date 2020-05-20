The bodies of the two armed robbers that were shot dead by police in Chipata after an exchange of gun fire recently have been identified. Eastern Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Bothwell Namuswa, told Breeze FM News today that the bodies have been identified by family members.

Mr. Namuswa said the two bodies have been identified as Hamooya Mandrack aged 30 years of Lusaka’s Garden House Compound and Musonda Chansa aged 32 years also of Lusaka, but of unknown residence. He said the body of Mandrack has been picked by the family members and has been buried.

And Mr. Namuswa revealed that the surviving criminal has been discharged from hospital and that he is remanded in custody to help with investigations. The Deputy Police Commissioner identified the suspect as Mapalo Ng’uni

34, a resident of Mchini Compound in Chipata.

He said the suspect has been charged with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery and breaking into a building and committing a felony involving China Mall in Chipata, where properties worth thousands of Kwacha were stolen including cash money. He said the suspect will appear in court soon.

And Mr. Namuswa also said the owner of the vehicle used by the criminals, which is alleged to have been hired, has also been identified. He, however, says the vehicle will remain in the hands of the police as it was used in the criminal activity and that it will be presented as evidence in the court.

Mr. Namuswa appealed to members of the public to continue cooperating with the police by reporting all suspected criminal activities in their localities.

