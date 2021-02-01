BODY BURIED IN FRONT OF SUSPECTED WIZARD’S HOUSE

Four people of the same family in Isoka have been arrested in connection with the burial that took place on Saturday in front of their brother’s house after accusing him of killing their sister using witchcraft.

Police said this occured on Saturday after the death of Micah Nalwimba in Malale village two days earlier.

Ms Nalwimba reportedly collapsed in her field on January 26, 2021, and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The four suspects have been named as Febby Nalwimba,53, Dorothy Nalwimba, 46, Idah Nalwimba, 67, and Black Mutambo aged 67.

They will appear in court soon and a hunt for other unknown suspects has been launched, Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzy Machina has told Chete FM news.

The incident happened just days after the newly appointed police commissioner met with traditional leaders in the district to discuss various issues such as accusing people of practicing witchcraft.

“As Police, we shall not sit idle and watch innocent elderly citizens be labeled as wizards which will later culminate to murder. I must commend traditional authorities for their noble action to have the matter urgently brought to the attention of the police,” Ms Machina is quoted as saying.

(Credit: Chete FM)