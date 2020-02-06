As the local economy continues to slow down, retail chain Spar at Arcades Shopping Mall has announced that it will be closing down.

In a notice to suppliers, Spar Country Manager Ken Darby said the closure is due to the non viability of the business.

Mr Darby revealed that 29th March 2020 is the last day of trading.

He did not disclose the number of jobs to be lost or the impact on jobs following the decision.

“The store will run the February Month-End promotion while reducing stock. We will in April be moving any remaining stock and equipment to our other branches, or storage within Lusaka,” Me Darby wrote.

He said all other corporate stores will remain open.