“Bombshell’s Rambo stunt could lead to lockdown”

After a video of a named rapper clad in full police gear parading with a fire arm in a music video for a song called “Rambo” went viral, police launched a man hunt to bring to book the alleged suspect for whatever crime he committed . Police and Army have warned multiple times against the use of uniform or any military materials without permission.

Barely 3months passed, pictures of renowned & seasoned female hip hop icon “Bombshell grenade” have emerged on social media , the pictures show bombshell pausing in prison guard(prison warden) full uniform, a source close to bombshell disclosed that the rapper did not only use the alleged uniform for a photo shoot but for a music video for her hit single “Lock down” .

The source further disclosed that the nexus music signed rapper and Judge for Nexus talent search auditions openly explained her desire to express her form of art in any way possible….Bombshell was quoted saying

“Art is Art!!….I am an artist and I am free to express my art in a any way I like as long I am not breaking the law, this ain’t a crime it’s a music video ah!!” Ninshi imwe!!?.

Controversy is already clouding the pictures as seen making rounds on various social media platforms yet no word nor statement from the authorities has been made. the alledged official video for “Lockdown ” is set to be released this friday the 5th of march 2021 just a day before Bombshellgrenade travels to copper belt amongst other judges for the Phase two Nexus auditions.