CONGRATULATIONS TO MRS CHARITY KATANGA ON HER APPOINTMENT AS DEPUTY INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE FOR OPERATIONS.

MRS KATANGA WAS COPPERBELT POLICE CHIEF BEFORE HER ELEVATION FOLLOWING THE TERMINATION OF MR BONNIE KAPESO’S CONTRACT.

PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU HAS ALSO DROPPED DEPUTY INSPECTOR OF POLICE FOR ADMINISTRATION MR. EUGENE SIBOTE FOLLOWING THE EXPIRY OF HIS CONTRACT.

NORTHERN PROVINCE POLICE CHIEF RICHARD MWEENE HAS REPLACED MR SIBOTE.