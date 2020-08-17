BONNY KAPESO IS WRONG AND HAS MADE A HASTY DECISION TO TRANSFER THE TRAFFIC POLICE OFFICER TO MONGU, STEPHEN KAMPYONGO SAYS

HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says it was wrong for Deputy Inspector General of Police Bonny Kapeso to transfer the traffic Police Officer who was involved in an altercation with a PF cadre before investigating the matter.

Speaking at a press briefing held at his office in Lusaka today, Kampyongo said police must fully investigate the matter involving an altercation between a Lusaka Traffic Police Officer and a PF cadre before making any hasty decision.

And Kampyongo says 169,122 people have been issued with NRCs in the ongoing phase one Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards.