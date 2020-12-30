JUST IN:

BONNY KAPESO REMOVED FROM PF WHATSAPP GROUPS AFTER HE REFUSED TO OBEY ORDERS.

Disturbing information reaching CIC indicates that former DIG Operations Mr Bone Kapeso was a thorn in PF flesh and a danger to the stability of the police force. Mr Kapeso was found in war of words with PF cadres who grilled him and accused him of leaking data to UPND.

This comes after the disagreement of the report of the death of two people that where killed by the police Kapeso refused to take part in heaping the mud on the opposition saying it’s bad politics people know the truth. High instructions came that he be removed from all the blogs of PF and Zambia police as his house is about to start undergoing investigations in the coming days.