BOOING IS A DESCENT WAY OF PUBLICLY SHOWING DISAPROVAL OF THE BEHAVIOR OF PUBLIC OFFICIALS – ALFRED M. ZULU

Booing or shouting is a common characteristic by the dissenting public to show their disapproval of policies or conduct of a public official or politicians.

In the western world they throw rotten tomatoes or rotten eggs at unpopular public officials. There is nothing sinister about booing at an unpopular and out going head of state.

It is a decent way of disapproval of the behaviour of public officials or presidents. This is democracy!