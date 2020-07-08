By Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

Ka Booing you are upset? Imagine how upset we are that we can afford a decent meal for our children, that we are treated like criminal by ba Kaloba, imagine the Child telling you power has finished and you have no Money…So if booing will make you react to issues effecting us like you have responded.” Booooo boooo ”

Before you get upset go and check the suicide levels for the past three years for men.

Business are closing down like poisoned rats in the house, and worse enough is: rentals, in malls that are charged in dollars, firstly, who allowed to charge in dollars? Rental rates in Businesses are supposed to be fixed costs, and fairly charged.

People have lost jobs in many business establishments, like Jets, Edgars, Bars, Food lovers, Spar, focus, Genesis, Madison asset, KCM, Mopani, Kankoyo…the list is endless, but no action has been taken or concern shown…Boooo booo

Electricity now is too expensive and loadshelding both at industrial and domestic level, it’s almost impossible for a small business to survive, like for our beloved tailors in market places, barbermen and women, saloons, restaurants, etcetera. Booo Boooo

People are now being brought-in dead for covid 19 . No proper explanation is given, or measures taken, but meantime we are still hearing of people collapsing now almost daily. BOOO booooo

They promised to work on the Law for strategic reserves for Gold, so that we can return our money, but they are busy fighting for bill 10, whilst the Gold is going everyday. When they are full or it’s finished, then they will return to do the Law, when it is too late. BOOO BOOO

This is now four months, since an executive announcement was made to release the 10 billion Kwacha emergency financial package, nothing has come out yet, unless booed; then you will see the emergency outcry from his surrogates. BOOO booo

And what did you expect in Southern province when your Ministers and government offials have used tribal remarks against them? The more your treat them like enemies the more they unite and rebel

Boooooo….DONT react to us emotionally deal with our concerns. Even our emotions are sensitive, the cost of living is too much with high unemployment levels and dying Zambian businesses companies.

Economic groth from 10% to 1.8% in 7 years that’s a miracle in hell. Wait unit you lockdown?

Booooo

