By Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe
Ka Booing you are upset? Imagine how upset we are that we can afford a decent meal for our children, that we are treated like criminal by ba Kaloba, imagine the Child telling you power has finished and you have no Money…So if booing will make you react to issues effecting us like you have responded.” Booooo boooo ”
Before you get upset go and check the suicide levels for the past three years for men.
Business are closing down like poisoned rats in the house, and worse enough is: rentals, in malls that are charged in dollars, firstly, who allowed to charge in dollars? Rental rates in Businesses are supposed to be fixed costs, and fairly charged.
People have lost jobs in many business establishments, like Jets, Edgars, Bars, Food lovers, Spar, focus, Genesis, Madison asset, KCM, Mopani, Kankoyo…the list is endless, but no action has been taken or concern shown…Boooo booo
Electricity now is too expensive and loadshelding both at industrial and domestic level, it’s almost impossible for a small business to survive, like for our beloved tailors in market places, barbermen and women, saloons, restaurants, etcetera. Booo Boooo
People are now being brought-in dead for covid 19 . No proper explanation is given, or measures taken, but meantime we are still hearing of people collapsing now almost daily. BOOO booooo
They promised to work on the Law for strategic reserves for Gold, so that we can return our money, but they are busy fighting for bill 10, whilst the Gold is going everyday. When they are full or it’s finished, then they will return to do the Law, when it is too late. BOOO BOOO
This is now four months, since an executive announcement was made to release the 10 billion Kwacha emergency financial package, nothing has come out yet, unless booed; then you will see the emergency outcry from his surrogates. BOOO booo
And what did you expect in Southern province when your Ministers and government offials have used tribal remarks against them? The more your treat them like enemies the more they unite and rebel
Boooooo….DONT react to us emotionally deal with our concerns. Even our emotions are sensitive, the cost of living is too much with high unemployment levels and dying Zambian businesses companies.
Economic groth from 10% to 1.8% in 7 years that’s a miracle in hell. Wait unit you lockdown?
Booooo
All these issues written above cannot be the reason dor the Monze fracas. The best thing for the Upnd is to apologise to the people of Zambia for their shameful action against the Republican President of Zambia. Ala insoni ebuntu. The president of Upnd should show leadership by making a public apology for his party’s action. There are times when people may be doing something shameful on behalf of his party without the knowledge or sanction of the president but the bulk follows on him
But if he keeps quiet and pretends that it’s business as usual, then the people will definitely deduce that the people who participated in he booing had his blessings. So I feel that if he wants to settle the dust, the best thing he can do is to apologise to the people of Zambia. Then reasonable individuals like me will understand.
+p+sichula, if you were reasonable, you should have requested the president to apologise for the tribal remarks his senior ministers and PF members made on several occasions. You should have long requested the president to apologise on behalf of those who administer the public order act in a discriminatory manner in favour of the PF. You should have requested PF leadership to apologise for actions which suppress press freedoms and freedoms of speech and assembly etc. I am waiting for you to request PF leadership to apologise for these mishaps before I consider you as a reasonable individual.
Foolish apologies for expensive mealie meal, fuel, no jobs, high zesco tariff, companies closing, gold stolen, mines folding up, no salaries for civil, high corruption, no medicines in hospitals, too many traffic road blocks,poor floor price for the farmers, corrupt minister in court still in office, mukula trade is given to Chinese, fic report not out yet. My friend are you in zambia or you are at leopards hill in a grave that you dont feel what the zambian citizenry is going through or you a dog laying under the masters table PF with its leader chapona with his friend Finley dropping lots food using looted tax payers money. Let them booo maybe only then would he release that poeple are hungry. If you not happy and too full please lock yourself in a toilet us have plenty free shit to throw.