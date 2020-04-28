By Kamuti Muyambela in Mungu

Double-dealing former UPND provincial chairman Njamba Musangu’s attempt to officially defect to the PF with 17 others following the dissolution of his committee was last Friday turned down by Zambia’s ruling party.

And MMD members who contested as members of parliament on the UPND ticket during the 2016 general elections in Barotseland have mobilised and given Musangu 15,000 kwacha to go round the area and marshal enough UPND members to defect with to the PF.

As all this is happening, BWD, Barotseland’s foremost investigative news platform, is aware that PF provincial chairman Bright Kufuka and provincial coordinator Chingumbe Kalimbwe are in Sesheke to conclude the resignation formalities for Imusho UPND councillor Brian Liyemo and other councillors from the opposition party. BWD has already exposed the underhand dealings of Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kangombe in these defections of civic leaders from the UPND.

Back to Musangu, the dissolution of the party committee he was leading as PF stooge and its replacement with another led by Nkeyema member of parliament Kapelwa Mbangweta, caused him to consider officially defecting to the PF with 17 others. Indeed, Musangu made the move last Friday.

However, the PF provincial leadership told Musangu that there was no way he could defect to Zambia’s ruling party with a paltry 17 UPND members. They told him to go back and mobilise more opposition party members around some districts in the south of Barotseland.

In the accompanying audio recording, which is an intercept of a phone conversation between Musangu and a UPND member whose identity we shall reveal soon, Musangu is heard claiming that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema gave his committee funds to go around Barotseland to calm down UPND members angered by his removal as party provincial chairman.

But now BWD lays down the sequence of events about the K15,000 which Musangu is going to use as he embarks on a ‘party mobilisation’ tour to Mulobezi, Sesheke, Shangombo and Mwandi:

1. The PF rejects Musangu’s defection attempt with 17 others on account of the number being too small.

2. MMD MPs in UPND mobilise and send K15,000 to Musangu after he demands for money to use in poaching UPND members in four districts of Barotseland as mentioned above.

3. How was Step 2 actualised and by who: The K15,000 was mobilised for Musangu after he approached highly-indebted Sikongo ‘MMD’ MP Mundia Ndalamei.

4. Why Mundia Ndalamei: He was the one who when returning from a funeral of his Kalabo counterpart’s son, advised the dissolved committee, through Sakachokwe, to blackmail Hichilema that the MPs will vote for Bill 10 as correctly revealed by BWD recently.

5. Who else is in this political matrix: Mr Batuke Imenda. An initial amount of 1000 kwacha was sent by Mr Batuke Imenda to Musangu but the latter rejected it as being too little. (We challenge Hon Batuke Imenda to deny this).

6. Preliminary conclusion:

The MMD MPs in UPND raised the K15,000 that Musangu is now claiming as having come from Hichilema. The idea is to create an impression of disunity so that they can raise the numbers of people to defect with to the PF.

