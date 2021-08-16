Adopting candidates based on bootlicking has cost the Patriotic Front (PF), newly elected Lumezi Constituency Independent MP Munir Zulu has said.

Zulu said the former ruling party prefered people who had no basis on the ground adding that those who were object were left out.

Munir Zulu says the defeat of PF is a big lesson that to be objective is not to be a rebel in a political set up. He says the PF Secretariat lebelled him a rebel because he was objective.

However, according to sources in PF, it Mumbi Phiri, Davis Mwila and Freedom Sikazwe who fought against Munir Zulu’s adoption.

Mumbi Phiri even cried in front of the Central Committee in protest against Zulu adoption.

Ex Presidential Affairs Sikazwe was also in forefront trying to protect the interest of Pilila because the two a child together.