BOOTLICKING among PF leaders is destroying Zambia’s democracy because they think it’s only President Edgar Lungu who can govern this nation, says Lusaka Province UPND chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta.

He says while the UPND would love President Lungu to stand in 2021, the Constitution should be respected

In an interview, Mwaliteta who served as provincial minister for Lusaka, Southern, Central, Western provinces under president Michael Sata, said the PF is not short of leaders.

“The PF has intellectuals but the problem is of bootlicking which is destroying our democracy,” he said. “This poverty even among leaders is destroying us. They think it is only President Lungu who can give them money to survive. That is being shallow minded and stopping to think straight.”

Mwaliteta said whatever outcome as President Lungu attempts to go for a third term, the UPND was ready regardless whom the PF would field.

“But we want Edgar Lungu…however, the PF needs to do a self-introspection and see if they can find another candidate. We, in the UPND, would love to face Mr Lungu but we are respecting the Constitution,” said Mwaliteta. “What does it say? Even a presidential nomination paper asks one if he or she has held the office of President twice? It asks if one has been sworn in twice. It does not ask for the number of years one has been Head of State. It is straight forward but knowing the arrogance of the PF they think he (President Lungu) should go on.”