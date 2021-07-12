Actress Tebogo Thobejane is an Afda graduate and an actress who recently scored a cameo on Muvhango. The 38-year-old mother of one and businesswoman is better known as an Instagram model and influencer for her hourglass-shaped sexxy body and her sultry Instagram posts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRLr8GZhu3T/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=fbec211b-a141-42cc-9d8c-133c070f1e44

Unlike many of the women in her field of work, Tebogo doesn’t associate the term slay queen – which most Instagram models are called – with negative connotations.

The sexxy model doesn’t mind being labeled a slay queen but the one thing that makes her blood boil is the “selling” of unrealistic expectations on the social media platforms, an act she thinks is not only unethical but downright dangerous for the youth