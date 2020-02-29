Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced they are engaged and are expecting a baby in early summer.

The child will be the prime minister’s sixth, that he has publicly acknowledged.

He has four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and a daughter from an extra-marital affair, but is also believed to have fathered another child outside of his marriage.

“I wouldn’t normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me,” Ms Symonds wrote on Instagram.

“Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year … and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed.”

“Boris and Carrie are both delighted at this news,” the Sun quoted a Number 10 official as saying. ”They have both known for a while but have kept it under wraps until the pregnancy progressed.”

“It partly explains why he has been lying low recently – although he works flat out and that won’t change. Carrie is thrilled and she will also continue to work on her environmental projects.”

Mr Johnson, 55, and Miss Symonds, 31, made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

The announcement means Mr Johnson will become the first prime minister to marry in office for 250 years, according to the Telegraph.