CENTRAL PROVINCE SERENJE.

MUCHINGA CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT TIMOTHY SAMBWA MUCHINGA CHITUPILA WRITES…..

Borrowing to consume, a recipe for economic meltdown

From the time the Patriotic Front -PF- was voted into power, Zambia became a borrower’s nest.

Those in government have been good at justifying the country’s massive borrowing saying, it is for the purpose of building modern infrastructure.

While I appreciate PF’s infrastructure especially roads, I also condemn the corruption, mismanagement and misappropriation of funds.

There is no project which the PF government has done that is free of corruption.

It appears corruption is one of those PF’s fundamentals.

You might think or brand me anti-PF; that is correct. I follow the principle, ‘stand with anyone doing the right thing and desert anyone that is in the wrong.’

Government corruption together with the ever growing debt burden has reduced our country’s currency to an index of the worst performing world currencies.

Today, $1 is equivalent to K20. The cost of living has gone high with double digit inflation crippling small businesses that the majority Zambians live on.

At a time when our economy is worst performing, government has decided to invest the little resources there is, in privatization propaganda, empowering cadres, buying police gear and buying the hungry sections of society to support the demonic proposed constitution amendment, B10 otherwise called Babylon 10.

Personally, I expect government to unveil its economic recovery plan. I expect the President to deal with corruption with impartiality in addition to making political appointments on merit.

We cannot redeem this country from poverty, political mediocrity, tribalism and corruption if top government positions are occupied by those whose reasoning emanate from their big bellies.

It is also surprising to see people who have failed the nation in the last 5 years seeking reelection.

One cannot help but question their political moral campus. If you have failed, it is laudable to give way to others.

Zambia at present needs leaders with an economic recovery agenda. A government that is willing to borrow for investment and not otherwise.

PF has caused us enough mess and next year is the time we decide whether to continue with this mess or try something that appears promising.

2021 ASPIRING MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT

TIMOTHY SAMBWA MUCHINGA CHITUPILA.