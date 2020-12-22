BOSS ALLEGED DEFILEMENT OF HER 17 YEAR OLD GARDEN BOY SHOCKS THE MEN’S NETWORK

By Logic Lukwanda

The Zambia National Men’s Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) is saddened and shocked with the alleged defilement of a 17 year old boy of Lusaka’s Kamanga Compound by his female boss of Salama park area where he worked as a garden boy.

According to ZNMNGD National Coordinator Nelson Banda, the incident as narrated by the boy to the media and described it as sad considering that the woman’s husband was also part to the illegal act as he allegedly threatened to stab the boy with a knife if he did not have sex with his wife as he filmed the act.

Mr. Banda said it is disturbing to learn that the couple collected the boy’s semen for reasons best known to themselves.

He said ZNMNGD stands against all forms of gender based violence and has called upon the Zambia Police Service command to take interest and thoroughly investigate the matter as it was first reported at Simon Mwansa Kampwepwe Police station in Avondale because the general feeling is that the police at the mentioned station did not act professionally by blaming the victim for having failed to alert neighbors by screaming and yet they knew the criminality of the matter.

