By Logic Lukwanda

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy and Research Services-Gears-Initiative Zambia says both President Edgar Lungu and Vice President Inonge Wina are not eligible to contest as presidential candidate and running mate respectively.

Gears Initiative Executive Director Macdonald Chipenzi says going by the provisions of the current constitution both individuals have held office twice.

Mr. Chipenzi contends that this is well explained in article 111 (3) and article 106 (3) which clearly states that a person who has held office twice is not eligible to contest for that office again.

He has told Phoenix News in an interview that attempts to manipulate the republican constitution by those in power should not be entertained as this has potential to set a bad precedent.

Debate has once again emerged on whether Republican President Edgar Lungu is eligible to recontest his seat at the 2021 elections with some saying President has exhausted his two terms.

Others have also argued that president Lungu did not serve his first term but that he was winding up late President Michael Sata’s term.

The debate has further been heightened by Vice President Inonge Wina’s revelations that she intends to contest for elections as she is still energetic.

PHOENIX FM NEWS