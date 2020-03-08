By McDonald Chipenzi

BOTH PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU & VICE-PRESIDENT INONGE WINA DON’T QUALIFY TO CONTEST THEIR RESPECTIVE CURRENT POSITIONS

It is clear that both Vice-President Inonge wina and her President don’t qualify to contest their respective positions as they have held such positions twice in accordance with the constitution.

Ms Wina does not qualify to recontest her position as vice president in accordanve with Art 111(3) of our constitution while 106 bars any president who has held office twice.

It bars anyone who has held office twice as Veep and such a person is not eligible to recontest her/his position.

Let those who supoort Bill 10 heakened to this constitution advice otherwise, benangu bazakala balibe candidates for position of president and vice in 2021 general elections.

No 3rd Term bane for the Veep and President. Time to rest is 2021. Let us all unite against constitution manipulators.

I submit.