The Government of Botswana has warned it’s citizens to prepare themselves for an imminent countrywide lock-down as some of the efforts being implemented to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

President Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi while issuing an alert, said “Please prepare yourselves for the imminent lockdown. Our experts, led by Dr Masupu with Prof. Alexandra advise us to restrict the movement of people so we are better able to trace and treat any case that occurs.”

The Southern African nation is among those on the continent that have not registered any coronavirus cases so far.

MESSAGE BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT “Please prepare yourselves for the eminent lockdown. Our experts, led by Dr Masupu with Prof. Alexandra advise us to restrict the movement of people so we are better able to trace and treat any case that occurs. @OfficialMasisi pic.twitter.com/EUUCvvIKJ7 — Botswana Government (@BWGovernment) March 26, 2020

The government also encouraged people to follow instructions by health professionals religiously: “Take heed of and follow health professionals’ advice and instructions. Wash your hands with soap and water. Do not argue and be difficult because that does not help prevent COVID-19. Protect yourself and everyone else.”

Botswana has also initiated a Relief Fund to help in mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

This even as the President emphasized that, he is grateful to his people for doing a splendid job to keep coronavirus at bay.

“If we maintain these same levels of discipline and stick to advise from professionals we have a real chance of escaping without a recorded case.”