Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi will visit Zambia and Zimbabwe on Wednesday in a three-nation working visit to discuss bilateral, regional and continental issues, the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation said in a statement.

Masisi, who will undertake the visit in his capacity as chairman of the South African Development Community (SADC) organ on politics, defence and security, is expected to meet with his Zambian and Zimbabwean counterparts, Edgar Lungu and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The trio, the statement added, is also expected to discuss “common solutions” to the social and economic challenges facing their nations brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

Masisi will also take the opportunity to present Botswana’s candidate for Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Elias Magosi.

During a visit to Malawi earlier this month, Masisi secured the backing of his Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera in advancing Magosi’s candidacy.

Masisi will be accompanied by senior government officials including Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Lemogang Kwape and Minister of Basic Education Fidelis Molao. The delegation is expected to return to the capital Gaborone on the same day.