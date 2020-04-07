Botswana’s parliament will convene on Wednesday to decide whether to extend the country’s COVID-19 state of emergency to six months. The country is currently is in a 28-day state of emergency.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi says the measure is needed because people are not complying with restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Critics worry the plan, if initiated, would put too much power in the hands of the president.

The president says Botswana’s best defense against COVID-19 is a ‘robust preventative strategy’.

Botswana has recorded six confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death. One of the confirmed cases was a local transmitted one.

Masisi declared a lockdown for 28 days in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, from April 2 to April 30.

Masisi himself was put in self-isolation following his visit to Namibia to attended the inauguration of Namibian President Hage Geingob in Windhoek on March 21.

He was released from quarantine after he tested negative for COVID-19.