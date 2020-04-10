BOTSWANA Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Lemogang Kwape says Botswana has recorded seven new cases of covid19. The cases are as follows;

-A 50 year old police man who was from the UK

-37 year old woman and the husband on quarantine at Cresta

-A health worker who was based at Block 8 clinic and yesterday was on duty at Parliament session assisting there

-28 year old man

-34 year old man in Masunga who traveled to UK, he is now in Siviya and contact tracing is underway

-53 year old man traveled to Pretoria.

Minister Kwape has urged the nation to remain calm, and continue to take advice from health officials.

He said health professionals will also advice Parliament on how they are to proceed considering that some of the members interacted with the health worker.

Meanwhile, some MPs have been removed from home quarantine and will be quarantined under government supervised quarantine.

This is according to a statement by Dr Malaki Tshipayagae, Director of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi summoned a meeting of the National Assembly on April 8, 2020 and at the end of the meeting it was discovered that those who attended the meeting were exposed to a nurse on duty who has tested positive to Covid-19.

The Director duly took President Masisi, Members of Parliament, Senior Government Officials and members of staff through procedure to self isolate so as to minimize risk etc. To that end all those in attendance filled the required forms for contact tracing.

“It has since come to my attention that some Members of Parliament have breached their quarantine rules by going to supermarkets thus spreading the risk.

“This is regrettable and the public is informed that the MPs have been removed from home quarantine and will be quarantined under government supervised quarantine.

“His Excellency the President, Members of Parliament, Senior Government Officials and members of the media who attended are urged to follow home quarantine rules and not risk the spread of the disease to members of their families and the public at large.” Dr Tshipayagae said.

The Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations declared a national lockdown from 2nd April to 30th April 2020. According to the Regulations, during the lockdown every person shall remain confined to their home unless among other things, to attend an urgent meeting of the National Assembly.