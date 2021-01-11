BOWING DOWN TO PRESSURE, WHAT NEXT? LUNGU IS THE CULPRIT NUMBER ONE IN THE HONEY BEE SCANDAL

Let’s exert more pressure even as the donor Community tighten the noose on these criminals.Zambia needs cleansing and restoration. Whatever happened to ethics. The medical field is premised on the hypcratic oath which simply binds all medical practitioners to the ethical obligation to do no harm. But how does one reconcile the harm that the PF government through Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has done to the Zambians? In view of the firing of Chitalu Chilufya, which should just be the first step in the delivery of Justice, we have the following questions to ask.

What is the real extent of this fatal system failure that has allowed the procurement and distribution of poisonous substances to the Zambian public. What happened to the men and women who took the hypcratic oath for them to become assassins? Earlier on, we told the Zambian people that Edgar Lungu was inextricably caught up in the labyrinth of corruption. The COVID 19 money was stolen by both Edgar Lungu and Chitalu Chilufya. Edgar himself cowed the ACC in silence when he said they’re after him. He allowed Chitalu Chilufya to retain ministerial immunity when he should have been suspended and arrested for crime against humanity. The court circus was then used to sanitize Chitalu Chilufya. Any sensible person could connect the dots. Dr.Chitalu Chilufya has committed a very serious offence that would attract professional censure and withdrawal of his professional credentials.

Covid 19 has come back with vigor to a larger extent due to the gross mismanagement of resource by the PF Government. To start with, the COVID 19 response donations were enough to coordinate a partial lockdown in the epicenters with structured relief packages to the residents. This could have broken the lifecycle of COVID 19 and protected the other parts of the country. Additionally, a sustainable sensitization campaign could have been launched to keep the country safe. Instead, funds were stolen and all prevention measure aborted by the same PF government. Strategic lockdown of the epicenters could not be effected because the PF Government had stolen the money and allowed the disease to evolve. Our survival during the first wave had nothing to do with the Government’s response. Chitalu Chilufya as the PF front syphoned the money.

We all saw how President Lungu came with full venom on the ACC. Cadres and chiefs were hauled and paraded to defend the thief who had procured die slow poison for the same chiefs and cadres. When President Edgar Chagwa Lungu shook up the police, he cited the professional declension and lack of human rights and loss of public confidence in the police. We immediately argued and said that it was not only the Police that needed cleansing and Reformation. The whole country apparatus is run down. And we further argued that Mr Lungu is the culprit number one because he is the chief superintendent of all these criminal activities going on in our country.

Think of the Honeybee scandal? Are we going to end at just the firing of Chitalu Chilufya? Never?

Does the public have any confidence in the Ministry of health any more? A few weeks ago, we published our intelligence report in which the same minister through an internal memo directed the clinician to stop giving out prescriptions as this was exposing the acute shortage of drugs in hospitals. What this meant was simply that, if you have diarrhoea and there is no Flagyl or ORS, the clinician should instead give you Iron tabs! This is the extent we had reached with this PF Criminals. People were supposed to be given available drugs not related to their illness in what we called ” give them what is there”. They have refused to accept their failure even if it means killing the public, let it be. How many people have they killed as a result of such Political prescriptions. The Honeybee scandal is just part of the PF Government cover up to create a semblance of normalcy. They didn’t care as long as they could show on TV that truck loads of medicines were being distributed. They want to hoodwink the public that they are a working Government when they’re just a bunch murderers.

A public spectacle was staged with full ZNBC coverage. Chitalu Chilufya flagged off the distribution of death to the Zambians without shame.Things are very bad. Edgar Chagwa Lungu himself said that he would not fire any of his ministers though there was too much pressure from the opposition. No Ba KATEKA. This is way off beyond Politics. Its not the opposition. Its the Zambian People you are willfully killing using all kinds of methods. What does this firing mean in essence? It means Edgar Lungu and his entire PF through Chitalu Chilufya as their Corruption front have killed the Zambian people. Emerging information around Honeybee just goes on to show how rotten our country is. Our impeccable sources within the ministry has charged that the expired drugs has alot of side effects and that the country is likely to record high number of unwanted pregnancies as well as an increase in the number of HIV and AIDS. We demand serious investigations by independent investigators to ascertain the damage this scandal has to our nation. We call upon the Church and all stakeholders to take this matter serious because we are all victims in one or the other way round.

This country is stinking Corruption which we believe starts from state house.That’s how come Bownman Lusambo and Tasila Lungu can today go shopping and come back with K2 million as change. All the ministries are infiltrated with PF agents. That’s why Edgar Chagwa Lungu can so easily pay for the Ministers’ who overstayed in office due to his arrogance and failure to understand the law. When the country has defaulted on its loan coupon, PF can easily pull from the corruption vault and pay off for all the ministers. These bloody killer thieves have killed us all.

The Honey bee scandal should be thoroughly investigated. What is the safety protocol on pharmaceuticals? Which other bodies validates drug authenticity before distribution to the public?

Are we safe as a country if sensitive products like pharmaceuticals can be distributed for public consumption without validation? This Honeybee scandal is sufficient ground to impeach Edgar Chagwa Lungu and to fire the entire PF Government now. When you look at the arrogance of Edgar and his defensive stand, you can easily tell that he is the master mind.The Honeybee scandal is bigger than what is portrayed. What is the effect of those chemical substances on the human body? The actual chemical composition should be a subject of forensic investigation. Could they have been laced with some pathogens? What other such scandal have gone unnoticed in the past 8 years? What could be going on at Defense, agriculture, Police anti riot equipment. Remember the ZAMTROP story!

The distribution of fake condoms! How many people could have been exposed to HIV? Isn’t this wilful infection which should be criminalized?

Let’s not be fooled as Zambians. Chitalu Chilufya couldn’t have pulled this one alone. Let’s demand for a full investigation without intimidation from the President this time. Chitalu Chilufya should be arrested along with all those involved, these are criminals. The COVID19 case should be reopened as a matter of justice and priority. Firing should just be the first step. We need a speedy prosecution of this matter. The same efficiency we see in the persecution of innocent Opposition leaders should be deployed in prosecuting these PF criminals. Edgar Chagwa Lungu should give another ultimatum on this matter. No double standards. We are already running out of patience on the killings of Joseph Kaunda and Nsama Nsama. We maintain our demand for the firing of Kanganja, Lusambo, Kampyongo and others.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR ZAMBIA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL