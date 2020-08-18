By Patson Chilemba

Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo says It’s unfortunate to be debating the issue of running mate in PF when there is a serving Vice-President to whom the gains in Western Province can be attributed to.

Speaking with Daily Revelation in a recent interview, Lusambo said the debate over the running mate was a nonstarter as there was already a Vice-President in PF who was working very hard.

“You see how Western Province has been changing. The changing of Western Province has a lot of factors so for me we need to support our Vice-President,” Lusambo said.”She has been putting in all her efforts to make sure that the party is intact, to make sure that as government we push development in all areas, so for me she’s there as Vice-President, we will support her.”

Asked if he was crediting the gains in Western Province directly to the Vice-President, Lusambo said by virtue of her position, her royal connections and the fact that she was from Western Province, that could not be ruled out.

“She works with people in that region. It’s more like me, you ask me the question that the votes which you are given from Kabushi Constituency to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, do you have a hand in it? Definitely, definitely,” he said. -Daily Revelation