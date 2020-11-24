By David KAPOMA.

Allow me to start by acknowledging that Hon Bowman LUSAMBO is a close friend and brother to me. This is someone I have known and interacted with for a period spanning not less than eight (8) years.

Rising from rank to rank in politics, Hon Lusambo has remained consistent in his politics and always calculates his moves carefully. This is a person I have seen grow from being a mere cadre (Diehard) to being a Minister of the capital city and Province where two of three(3) arms of government substantially resides. He is potentially one of the ‘Young’ politicians who is able to pull a crowd befitting that of some presidential candidates. His understanding of local and grassroots politics can only be ignored by those wanting to be bitten by his political gymnastics.

His generous heart and jovial self sets him apart as one of the best we can point at. I know those who don’t know him have their own misgivings about him. The perfect truth however is that Bowman is a great human being who finds joy and happiness in the smiles of other. Yes he has his own weaknesses just like anyone of us.

Many have wondered and questioned President Lungu for picking him out of the entire population and make him minister for Lusaka Province. The good thing is that the President is aware that Bowman alone is a project that brings value to the PF. Just 15 people like Hon. Lusambo who are always willing to work and defend the party and it’s leader gives President Edgar LUNGU clean victory. Politics is a game of numbers and strategy. Bowman has the numbers and understands the strategy and it’s for this reason that he will return his seat in Kabushi without a doubt, with even greater margins this time around.

It’s makes sense that young upcoming politicians learn something from the MMD Die Hard. He has proven beyond measure that in life you get what you want. Politics is a science that can only be understand by people like Bowman. I actually remember attending one private meeting where one of the consultants clearly said “whichever party manages to have Bowman on their side among the top two parties was going to win the election in 2021”.

Anyways today I just thought of appreciating a good friend who has not only made me proud but also makes his President proud. President Lungu is politically astitute to identify some political talents in people. Loyalty is everything and really we can learn from this great guy.

One love my brother Bowman!!