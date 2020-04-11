Bowman Lusambo wrote;

Another successful #StayHome night operation

Last night we carried out another successful night operation to round up people disregarding the directive to avoid large crowds in light of Covid-19.

We got a tip off from a member of the public that there is a Lodge in Olympia along Mpulungu road called Ararat Lodge, Restaurant and Bar who have turned their car park into a beer garden and indeed we found several vehicles parked there and many people drinking, well, let us just say, both the Lodge owners and the patrons will never forget last night.

During the same operation, we also busted another event where over 60 Indians were having a wedding party right in Emmasdale and you know Emmasdale is one of the hot zones for the pandemic. We extended our operation to Devils Street where we dealt with several patrons and closed down the bars that we found open. It was shocking to find one Barbershop in Chilulu has been turned into a bar.

It is highly unfortunate that despite the good efforts by Government through the Ministry of Health, we still have a lot of people practicing irresponsible and selfish behavior. We shall not relent. Remember these measures have been extended by another two weeks by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, so go to drink at your own peril.