BOWMAN LUSAMBO CELEBRATES HIS TWINS, EDGAR AND ESTHER

Edgar Lungu still inspires my family – Lusambo

He writes…

Chawama to State House-President ECL remains an inspiration to my family

There are plenty of lessons that one can draw from the life of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

For me, serving under him allowed me a chance to see a man full of humility and a heart of love for people.

Rising from his humble beginnings in Chawama to becoming Head of State, the life of President Lungu inspires me to aim for better and to always extend help to the next person.

The magnanimity with which he gracefully conceded defeat and handed over instruments of power places President Lungu in a small, race and privileged league of a rare breed of leaders.

President Lungu gave me the highest honour by appointing me to serve as Minister for two critical Provinces, Lusaka and Copperbelt and I worked hard to the best of my ability and completed the entire five years as Minister, a feat I am proud of.

For a man who has done so much for me and my family and the people of Zambia, the only honour I could give him is naming my twins after him and the First Lady, Esther.

This is a great honour that as a family we shall forever be proud of and as our children grow, they will learn about a very kind man and woman they were named after and I know they will be proud.