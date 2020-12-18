By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copperbelt~ Kalulushi

BOWMAN LUSAMBO IS A DISGRACE ~ Banda Sakanya

PF Kabushi MP was Thursday morning on Hot fm radio station where he called HH a thief and a corrupt person.

He said HH is not fit to be a president and Zambians have rejected him.

Bowman Lusambo is a disgrace of a Minister who exposed his foolishness to many Zambians that listened to the program.

Honestly speaking if HH was a thief and a corrupt person would the whole entire PF leadership left him move freely?

We expected Bowman Lusambo to give direction with regards to the fallng of kwacha against a dollar, how to clear debts after having defaulted, load shedding and the high cost of living than making HH as their subject matter.

We have more pressing matters with regards to governance that requires direction, but because the whole entire stooge PF leadership is clueless on governance, it has opted to settle on HH as their governance subject matter.

PF under this leadership is the worst corrupt regime ever before.

Lusambo is a fool to bring in the issue of privatisation. Was he not under MMD when privatisation took place such that he can come out now to blame HH who was no near corridors of governance?

MMD took over from UNIP with a debt of $7.6b.

MMD left a debt of $1b and reserves were at $3.6b

PF took over with a debt of $1b

And reserves were at $3.6b

And now the reserves are at $800m and debt is at $30b

Lusambo should accept failure than blaming privatisation which happened decades back

Zambians are not foolish to accept nonsense from failures like Lusambo who are today accusing HH has the one who has caused all this malady kind of governance under PF leadership.